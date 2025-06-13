Drivers facing 60-minute rush hour delays on M6 southbound near Lancaster due to roadworks
One lane has been closed for ongoing roadworks between junctions 34 and 36.
Severe delays of around 60 minutes have been reported as a result, with motorists travelling at an average speed 5mph.
National Highways said normal traffic conditions are expected between 10pm and and 10.15pm.
A crash has also closed the A6070 Boon Walks in both directions between Burton Road and Tanpits Lane Burton-in-Kendal.
Motorists are being urged not to exit at junction 36 in an attempt to bypass the motorway delays via the A6070, as the incident has made that route impassable.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.