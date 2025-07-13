Driver 'seriously injured' after BMW crashes into tree in Burnley
A BMW 3 Series estate travelling south on Todmorden Road left the carriageway and collided with a tree at around 5.40pm on Friday.
The driver, a man in his 20s, suffered “serious injuries” and was taken to hospital for treatment.
Sgt Pete Fyans, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has left a man with some significant injuries and I would appeal to anyone with information or footage, such as dashcam, mobile phone, CCTV or Ring doorbell to contact us.”
Anyone who saw the incident or the BMW driving along Todmorden Road prior to the crash is urged to contact Lancashire Police on 101, quoting log number 1167 of July 11.
Information can also be submitted via email to the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected].
