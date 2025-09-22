Driver reaches speeds of up to 160mph during M55 police chase before crashing

A driver reached speeds of up to 160mph during a police chase on the M55 before crashing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vehicle, initially pursued by Cumbria Police, was later located in Lancashire.

Specialist Roads Policing Officers responded to the incident, which came to an end when the vehicle failed to negotiate a roundabout off the motorway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A driver reached speeds of up to 160mph during a police chase on the M55 before crashing. | @LancsRoadPolice

The driver was arrested at the scene and is now facing multiple offences.

A spokesman for Lancashire Roads Policing said: “Following a pursuit by Cumbria Police, the vehicle was located in Lancashire and reached speeds of up to 160mph on the M55.

“Specialist Roads Policing Officers responded and the vehicle failed to negotiate a roundabout off the motorway.

“The driver was arrested for multiple offences.”