A driver was caught behind the wheel with a provisional licence that expired more than 40 years ago during a police road safety operation in East Lancashire.

The motorist was stopped during checkpoints in Nelson and Blackburn carried out by Lancashire Police’s road safety team earlier this week.

Officers said the driver’s provisional licence had expired more than 41 years ago.

A driver in Lancashire was caught behind the wheel with a provisional licence that expired more than 40 years ago | Lancashire Police

Their vehicle was subsequently seized under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act.

The enforcement operation also led to 12 motorists being issued tickets for failing to wear seat belts.

Another driver was ticketed for illegally tinted windows, which officers said allowed only 28% of light through.

“The driver was adamant they were legal, but our approved device says otherwise,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.