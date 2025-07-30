Driver in Lancashire caught behind wheel with provisional licence that expired more than 40 years ago

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 30th Jul 2025, 16:45 BST
A driver was caught behind the wheel with a provisional licence that expired more than 40 years ago during a police road safety operation in East Lancashire.

The motorist was stopped during checkpoints in Nelson and Blackburn carried out by Lancashire Police’s road safety team earlier this week.

Officers said the driver’s provisional licence had expired more than 41 years ago.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A driver in Lancashire was caught behind the wheel with a provisional licence that expired more than 40 years agoplaceholder image
A driver in Lancashire was caught behind the wheel with a provisional licence that expired more than 40 years ago | Lancashire Police

Their vehicle was subsequently seized under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

The enforcement operation also led to 12 motorists being issued tickets for failing to wear seat belts.

Another driver was ticketed for illegally tinted windows, which officers said allowed only 28% of light through.

“The driver was adamant they were legal, but our approved device says otherwise,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceLancashireMotoristsBlackburn
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice