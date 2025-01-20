Driver crashes into stationary vehicle after mounting pavement during police pursuit in Blackpool

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 20th Jan 2025, 12:55 BST
A suspected drug dealer crashed into a stationery vehicle while fleeing from the police in Blackpool.

The incident began when officers attempted to stop a vehicle on Watson Road at around 12.30pm on Saturday.

The driver sped off, mounted the pavement and then collided with a stationary vehicle.

| Google

He then drove through a red light on Watson Road at junction with Lytham Road.

A 43-year-old man, of no fixed address, was later arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop when directed and possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

He remained in custody for questioning on Sunday.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “If you have any dashcam footage which captured this vehicle in the area at this time, particularly on Watson Road, please email [email protected].

“Alternatively, call 101 and quote log 531 of January 18, 2025.”

