Driver crashes into stationary vehicle after mounting pavement during police pursuit in Blackpool
The incident began when officers attempted to stop a vehicle on Watson Road at around 12.30pm on Saturday.
The driver sped off, mounted the pavement and then collided with a stationary vehicle.
He then drove through a red light on Watson Road at junction with Lytham Road.
A 43-year-old man, of no fixed address, was later arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop when directed and possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.
He remained in custody for questioning on Sunday.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “If you have any dashcam footage which captured this vehicle in the area at this time, particularly on Watson Road, please email [email protected].
“Alternatively, call 101 and quote log 531 of January 18, 2025.”