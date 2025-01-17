Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A driver smashed into several cars after suffering a “medical episode” behind the wheel in Blackpool.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Abbey Road at around 1pm yesterday.

It was reported a vehicle had crashed into several parked cars on the street near the Domino's Pizza store.

Police today confirmed the driver suffered a “medical episode” and was not arrested.

No other injuries were reported.

Officers did not release any further information.