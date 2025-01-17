Driver crashes into multiple cars after suffering 'medical episode' on Abbey Road in Blackpool

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Jan 2025, 17:23 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A driver smashed into several cars after suffering a “medical episode” behind the wheel in Blackpool.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Abbey Road at around 1pm yesterday.

It was reported a vehicle had crashed into several parked cars on the street near the Domino's Pizza store.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A driver smashed into several cars after suffering a “medical episode” on Abbey Road in BlackpoolA driver smashed into several cars after suffering a “medical episode” on Abbey Road in Blackpool
A driver smashed into several cars after suffering a “medical episode” on Abbey Road in Blackpool | Google

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Police today confirmed the driver suffered a “medical episode” and was not arrested.

No other injuries were reported.

Officers did not release any further information.

Related topics:BlackpoolCarsEmergency servicesPolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice