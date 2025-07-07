A driver was caught performing a dangerous manoeuvre during a large car meet at Walton Summit over the weekend.

Police were called to the gathering on Saturday evening following reports of reckless and anti-social driving.

Upon arrival, officers witnessed a BMW M140i pulling out of a side road at speed, causing the back end of the car to slide out.

A driver was caught performing a dangerous manoeuvre during a large car meet at Walton Summit | Lancashire Police

The incident occurred in an area where parked HGVs were blocking visibility and large numbers of vehicles and pedestrians were present.

The driver’s actions were deemed dangerous and the vehicle was seized under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act, which allows officers to confiscate a vehicle being used in a manner causing alarm, distress or annoyance.

The driver was also issued a traffic offence report for an illegally spaced number plate - an issue police say the individual had previously been warned about.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Whilst some may have the opinion that this is a waste of police time and it's just ‘people having fun’, I can assure you that given the amount of serious injuries and deaths caused by such driving at other car meets across the country and in Lancashire, this is not a waste of our time.

“Many of our officers are car and motorbike fans and enjoy coming along and engaging with members of the community.

“However, we won't tolerate poor driving or drivers who think it's a good idea to try and show off.”

The force added that car meets continue to be a concern for residents, and they are committed to taking action against illegal or dangerous behaviour on Lancashire’s roads.