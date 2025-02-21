Driver attacks woman with car door near Carnforth before narrowly missing man while fleeing

Published 21st Feb 2025

A driver assaulted a woman with his car door near Carnforth before narrowly missing a man as he fled the scene.

The incident took place on the A6070 Burton Road at the junction with Kellet Lane at around 11.35am on Boxing Day.

The man struck the woman with his car door before driving off recklessly, nearly hitting another person.

Officers today launched an appeal for information to help them with their investigation.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are asking for anyone who witnessed what happened or filmed it on their phones, to contact police.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0403 of December 26, 2024.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

