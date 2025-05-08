Driver arrested after man in his 90s dies following car crash on Whalley New Road in Blackburn

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 8th May 2025, 17:05 BST
A driver was arrested after a man in his 90s died following a car crash in Blackburn.

An Audi A3 and a Nissan Note collided on Whalley New Road at the junction with Plane Street at around 2.34pm on March 29.

The passenger of the Nissan, a man in his 90s, was initially taken to hospital with what were thought to be minor injuries.

A driver was arrested after a man in his 90s died following a car crash in Blackburn
A driver was arrested after a man in his 90s died following a car crash in Blackburn | Google

However, police said his condition deteriorated and he sadly died on April 25.

The drivers of both the Audi and the Nissan were not seriously injured.

A 33-year-old man from Blackburn was arrested on Tuesday morning on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was later released on bail while police carried out further enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Matt Davidson, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Tragically, a man has died, and my thoughts are first and foremost with his loved ones at this difficult time."

“Work is ongoing to establish the full circumstances that led to his death, and I would ask any witnesses we haven’t spoken to or anyone with footage to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

If you have any information that may assist the police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 0736 of 29 March.

