A driver was arrested after police discovered a baseball bat in his car following a brief pursuit in Preston.

Officers saw the driver of a Kia Ceed using his mobile phone while on Fletcher Road at around 8.15pm yesterday.

He was arrested after a short chase ensued when he failed to stop for police.

A baseball bat was found by the driver's side door during a search of the vehicle.

A baseball bat was found by the driver's side door during a search of the vehicle.

The 26-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of using a mobile phone while driving, failing to stop, driving without a licence, driving without insurance and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He remained in custody for questioning today.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.