Driver arrested after baseball bat found in car following chase in Preston

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 5th Mar 2025, 15:43 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A driver was arrested after police discovered a baseball bat in his car following a brief pursuit in Preston.

Officers saw the driver of a Kia Ceed using his mobile phone while on Fletcher Road at around 8.15pm yesterday.

He was arrested after a short chase ensued when he failed to stop for police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A driver was arrested after police discovered a baseball bat in his car following a brief pursuit in PrestonA driver was arrested after police discovered a baseball bat in his car following a brief pursuit in Preston
A driver was arrested after police discovered a baseball bat in his car following a brief pursuit in Preston | Contributed

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

A baseball bat was found by the driver's side door during a search of the vehicle.

The 26-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of using a mobile phone while driving, failing to stop, driving without a licence, driving without insurance and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He remained in custody for questioning today.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

Related topics:PrestonLancashireLancashire PolicePolice
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice