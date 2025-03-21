Driver, 75, dies after crashing into traffic bollard in Lytham – Lancashire Police appeal for witnesses

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 21st Mar 2025, 16:59 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A 75-year-old driver has died after crashing into a traffic bollard in Lytham.

Police were called to a road traffic collision on Preston Road at around 12.03pm on February 14.

Officers found that a Ford Fiesta had collided with a traffic bollard.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A 75-year-old driver has died after crashing into a traffic bollard in Lythamplaceholder image
A 75-year-old driver has died after crashing into a traffic bollard in Lytham | Contributed

The driver, a 75-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Today, Lancashire Police confirmed that the man sadly died in hospital on March 12.

“Our thoughts are very much with his family and loved ones at this distressing time,” a spokesman for the force said.

Anyone with information or CCTV footage that may assist the police is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 0448 from February 14.

Related topics:LythamLancashire PoliceTrafficPoliceHospital

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice