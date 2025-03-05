Drink-driver caught more than three times legal limit on M65 with child, 13, in car

A woman was caught more than three times the legal limit on the M65 while driving with a 13-year-old child in the car.

Officers stopped a Vauxhall Corsa between junctions 5 (Guide) and 6 (Whitebirk) at around 11.45am on Tuesday, February 25.

The driver blew a reading of 121mg at the roadside - well above the legal limit of 35mg.

A woman was caught more than three times the legal limit on the M65 | Stephen Barnes

Shelley Richardson, 50, of Douglas Way, Burnley, was arrested and later charged with drink driving.

She was bailed to appear at Blackburn Magistrates' Court on March 24.

If you suspect someone is drink or drug driving, or if you have information you want to report to police, call 101.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

