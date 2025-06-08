Driest Spring for 132 years has huge impact on flock of Lancashire residents

Getty Images

The unusually dry Spring season in 2025 so far has certainly had a huge impact on a flock of Lancashire residents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Spring 2025 the driest for 132 years, the relative lack of drizzle and rain has had a sizeable impact on a group of Lancashire residents, who have been forced to alter a centuries-old routine as a result of the climactic shift.

At Blackpool Zoo, the resident flock of flamingos have delayed their breeding season for the longest time on record due to the unusually dry Spring in Lancashire so far, with the zoo even going as far as to ship in four tonnes of sand to encourage the bird to build their nests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recent rains, however, have seen the flamingos get to work constructing their nests, which are small mounds of sand and water located in places where they can remain wet as flamingos continuously build them during their 27-to-31-day incubation period.

Four flamingos have set a new record for keepers at Blackpool Zoo in August 2023 after becoming the largest group of chicks to ever be successfully reared by their parents. | Blackpool Zoo

Commenting on the unusual happenings at Flamingo Lake, Blackpool Zoo’s Deputy Section Head Luke Forster said: “Caribbean flamingos are very social birds that are known for their elaborate nesting behaviours. They build their nests in large colonies, carefully shaping the mounds to protect their eggs, which are incubated by both and male and female birds.

"Both genders also produce crop milk to feed the chicks once they have hatched and, in some cases, pairs of the same sex will take on the responsibility of incubating and raising a chick, even if the egg isn’t theirs!"

Typically, flamingos will start collectively building nests as soon as they notice the ‘most confident flamingo’ laying an egg, encouraging others to follow suit and, as soon as the mounds are constructed, the birds become extremely protective and territorial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the new-born chicks finally hatch, they have a grey-white hue and a straight beak, with their distinctive pink colour emerging over the course of their first few years as they eat foods rich in carotenoid pigments which make some plants, algae, and crustaceans various shades of red, orange, pink, and yellow.