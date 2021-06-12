Dramatic pictures show devastating state of Burnley derelict pub fire

Three fire engines from Burnley and Accrington stations arrived at the scene shortly after 8-15pm where they found the roof of the two-story building ablaze.

A cordon was put in place around the pub and crews were able to tackle the fire using three pumps and an aerial ladder platform.

It is believed fire crews remained at the scene until the early hours of the morning.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident and an investigation is under way as to the cause of the fire.

1. Firefighters battle to bring the blaze under control. Picture by Mick Warn Firefighters battle to bring the blaze under control. Picture by Mick Warn Buy photo

2. Firefighters battle to bring the blaze under control. Picture by Mick Warn Firefighters battle to bring the blaze under control. Picture by Mick Warn Buy photo

3. Firefighters battle to bring the blaze under control. Picture by Mick Warn Firefighters battle to bring the blaze under control. Picture by Mick Warn Buy photo

4. Firefighters battle to bring the blaze under control. Picture by Mick Warn Firefighters battle to bring the blaze under control. Picture by Mick Warn Buy photo