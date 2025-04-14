Dramatic footage shows police seizing ‘handgun’ after storming home in Blackpool drug raid

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 14th Apr 2025, 17:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A “handgun” was seized during a drug raid at a home in Blackpool.

Officers executed a warrant at an address on Kingsland Grove on Friday under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The operation was launched following concerns and information received from the local community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A “handgun” was seized during a drug raid at a home in BlackpoolA “handgun” was seized during a drug raid at a home in Blackpool
A “handgun” was seized during a drug raid at a home in Blackpool | Lancashire Police

During a search of the property, officers discovered what appeared to be a handgun. It was later confirmed to be an imitation firearm.

Several occupants were arrested and interviewed in connection with drug supply offences.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Following further investigation, 22-year-old Amer Hamid-Taha was charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A and B drugs.

He was remanded in custody to appear in court.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Officers executed a warrant at an address on Kingsland GroveOfficers executed a warrant at an address on Kingsland Grove
Officers executed a warrant at an address on Kingsland Grove | Lancashire Police

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

Related topics:BlackpoolLancashire PoliceLancashirePoliceDrugs
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice