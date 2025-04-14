Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A “handgun” was seized during a drug raid at a home in Blackpool.

Officers executed a warrant at an address on Kingsland Grove on Friday under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The operation was launched following concerns and information received from the local community.

During a search of the property, officers discovered what appeared to be a handgun. It was later confirmed to be an imitation firearm.

Several occupants were arrested and interviewed in connection with drug supply offences.

Following further investigation, 22-year-old Amer Hamid-Taha was charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A and B drugs.

He was remanded in custody to appear in court.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.