Lasting between one day and one month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.
As there are 110 roadworks beginning between Monday, Fberuary 24 and Sunday, March 2, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.
So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:
1. Northway, Fulwood
What: Multi-way signals
Why: S278 LICENCE WORKS REPLACEMENT OF KERBS & RESURFACING THE HIGHWAY ON NORTHWAY, FULWOOD.
When: Feb 24 - Feb 28 | Google Maps
2. Watery Lane, Preston
What: Lane closure
Why: Urgent Reactive Patching Works
When: Feb 24 - Feb 26 | Google Maps
3. Queensway, Leyland
What: Multi-way signals
Why: [Utility asset works] Connection permit ICW Springfield Rd
When: Feb 24-Mar 7 | Google Maps
4. Springfield Road, Leyland
What: Multi-way signals
Why: [Utility asset works] Approx 264m Gas Mains Replacement with 20 associated services and connections
When: Feb 24-Mar 24 | Google Maps
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.