Lasting between one day and one month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 110 roadworks beginning between Monday, Fberuary 24 and Sunday, March 2, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

1 . Northway, Fulwood What: Multi-way signals Why: S278 LICENCE WORKS REPLACEMENT OF KERBS & RESURFACING THE HIGHWAY ON NORTHWAY, FULWOOD. When: Feb 24 - Feb 28 | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Watery Lane, Preston What: Lane closure Why: Urgent Reactive Patching Works When: Feb 24 - Feb 26 | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Queensway, Leyland What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Connection permit ICW Springfield Rd When: Feb 24-Mar 7 | Google Maps Photo Sales