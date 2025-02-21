Dozens of temp traffic lights & other major roadworks starting in Preston & South Ribble

Published 21st Feb 2025

This week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston and South Ribble, including dozens of temporary traffic lights.

Lasting between one day and one month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 110 roadworks beginning between Monday, Fberuary 24 and Sunday, March 2, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

What: Multi-way signals Why: S278 LICENCE WORKS REPLACEMENT OF KERBS & RESURFACING THE HIGHWAY ON NORTHWAY, FULWOOD. When: Feb 24 - Feb 28

1. Northway, Fulwood

What: Multi-way signals Why: S278 LICENCE WORKS REPLACEMENT OF KERBS & RESURFACING THE HIGHWAY ON NORTHWAY, FULWOOD. When: Feb 24 - Feb 28 | Google Maps

What: Lane closure Why: Urgent Reactive Patching Works When: Feb 24 - Feb 26

2. Watery Lane, Preston

What: Lane closure Why: Urgent Reactive Patching Works When: Feb 24 - Feb 26 | Google Maps

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Connection permit ICW Springfield Rd When: Feb 24-Mar 7

3. Queensway, Leyland

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Connection permit ICW Springfield Rd When: Feb 24-Mar 7 | Google Maps

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Approx 264m Gas Mains Replacement with 20 associated services and connections When: Feb 24-Mar 24

4. Springfield Road, Leyland

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Approx 264m Gas Mains Replacement with 20 associated services and connections When: Feb 24-Mar 24 | Google Maps

