Lasting between one day and five weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 85 roadworks beginning between Monday, October 28 and Sunday, November 3, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Preston & South Ribble roadworks Preston & South Ribble roadworks starting between October 28 and November 3

Tag Lane, Fulwood What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Open cut excavation required to rebuild chamber in the carriageway When: Oct 28-Oct 28

Garstang Road, Preston What: Multi-way signals Why: S278 licence works, the works are to complete the necessary remedial works that are required to the beany kerbs and some work to the footpaths on Garstang Road, Preston at its junction with Farm Meadows Drive. When: Oct 28-Nov 29

Moorside Lane, Catforth What: Multi-way signals Why: [Optional permit no fee] No excavation Permit raised for cable pulling. When: Oct 28-Oct 28