Dozens of temp traffic lights & other major roadworks starting in Preston

Lasting between one day and three weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 46 roadworks beginning between Monday, March 10 and Sunday, March 16 we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Longridge Road, Preston

Longridge Road, Preston What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Excavation required to piece in the ducting from Longridge Road to Roman Way . Multi way signals required. When: Mar 10-Mar 14

D'Urton Lane, Broughton What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] - Install external water meter and boundary box at depth of under 1.5 meters with minimum dig . When: Mar 10-Mar 12

St Mary's Street, Preston What: Road closure Why: [New service connection] Excavate to standard depth open cut in footway for Replacement for Replacement of T11, T12 & 6.6kV switchgear and associated civil and cable works followed by a permanent reinstatement. Road Closure required for pedestrian provisions, a grab wagon and reinstatement support vehicles. When: Mar 10-Mar 28