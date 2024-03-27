Domino's to open new store near Preston and they're hiring over 30 people!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Where is the new Domino's and when is it opening?
Domino’s is set to open its latest new store in Hesketh Bank on Good Friday (March 29),
The store will be located at 2 Station Road, Hesketh Bank, Preston, PR4 6SN and will be the first in the area.
What are the stores opening times?
The new Domino's will be open Monday to Sunday 11am-11pm.
Are there any job opportunities?
The Hesketh Bank store will create thirty jobs and is currently recruiting for mulitple roles, including shift managers, pizza-makers, and delivery drivers.
Domino's can offer flexible working shifts to fit around existing schedules, with many training and progression opportunities.
You can apply to be a pizza-maker or a dough-livery driver now by visiting the Domino’s recruitment website or asking in store.
What is happening at the opening event?
The store is celebrating the grand opening on Friday March 29, where community members and customers are invited to meet the new store team and try some freshly prepared Domino’s pizza.
The store will be giving out free personal cheese and tomato pizzas for the first 100 customers that walk in. See in store for details.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
What has been said about the new Domino's store?
Toni, Area Manager of the Hesketh Bank store said: “We’re excited to come to Hesketh Bank to deliver the nation’s favourite pizza. We are passionate about enhancing our new community with employment opportunities, where people from the local community can grow and develop their careers. Over 90 percent of Domino’s store managers started in-store or as a delivery driver, so whether you’re looking for a few extra hours or a completely new career path, there are roles to suit everyone.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.