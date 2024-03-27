Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Where is the new Domino's and when is it opening?

Domino’s is set to open its latest new store in Hesketh Bank on Good Friday (March 29),

The store will be located at 2 Station Road, Hesketh Bank, Preston, PR4 6SN and will be the first in the area.

What are the stores opening times?

The new Domino's will be open Monday to Sunday 11am-11pm.

Are there any job opportunities?

The Hesketh Bank store will create thirty jobs and is currently recruiting for mulitple roles, including shift managers, pizza-makers, and delivery drivers.

Domino's can offer flexible working shifts to fit around existing schedules, with many training and progression opportunities.

You can apply to be a pizza-maker or a dough-livery driver now by visiting the Domino’s recruitment website or asking in store.

What is happening at the opening event?

The store is celebrating the grand opening on Friday March 29, where community members and customers are invited to meet the new store team and try some freshly prepared Domino’s pizza.

The store will be giving out free personal cheese and tomato pizzas for the first 100 customers that walk in. See in store for details.

What has been said about the new Domino's store?