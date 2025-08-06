Domino’s opens in Chorley today - this is how you can get your hands on FREE pizza

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 6th Aug 2025, 11:22 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2025, 11:22 BST
Who doesn’t love pizza - especially when it is free!

This is exactly what the owners of Domino’s Pizza are doing to celebrate the launch of their new Chorley store which opens today.

A new Domino's store has opened in Chorley today and will be giving away free pizza on Saturday to celebrate
A new Domino's store has opened in Chorley today and will be giving away free pizza on Saturday to celebrate | Chorley Council

The new store is located at Unit 1 & 2 Flat Iron Parade, Market Walk Shopping Centre and will be serving up popular pizzas alongside chicken wings, dips and sweet treats.

Head down this Saturday, August, 9, as they’ll be handing out free samples around the town and inviting the public in to see the store.

Run don’t walk!

