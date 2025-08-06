Who doesn’t love pizza - especially when it is free!

This is exactly what the owners of Domino’s Pizza are doing to celebrate the launch of their new Chorley store which opens today.

The new store is located at Unit 1 & 2 Flat Iron Parade, Market Walk Shopping Centre and will be serving up popular pizzas alongside chicken wings, dips and sweet treats.

Head down this Saturday, August, 9, as they’ll be handing out free samples around the town and inviting the public in to see the store.

Run don’t walk!