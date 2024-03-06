Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A French Bulldog by the name of Tina has been returned to her family after being found by the Hyndburn Dog Warden three years after it was reported as stolen.

The Kowalczyk family from London first reported Tina missing in May 2021 following a family shopping trip to Chingford.

They had noticed that Tina had vanished from the back of their van leaving the family heartbroken and rushing to report the theft to the police.

Endless searches for the playful French Bulldog took place over the next months as the Kowalczyk’s distributed thousands of missing do posters in their local area.

Despite their efforts, hope of ever seeing Tina again began to dwindle.

However, in a remarkable turn of events, over 200 miles away in Accrington, a concerned resident spotted Tina wandering in the garden of an abandoned property.

Thankfully, Tina was microchipped, and due to the Kowalczyks keeping their contact details up-to-date, Hyndburn Council’s Dog Warden was able to identify her owner.

Speaking on the discovery of Tina, Dog Warden Jane Gravy said: “Reuniting lost or stolen pets with their families is the most rewarding part of my job.

“It’s rare to see a dog found so far away after such a long time, but this story emphasises the crucial role microchipping plays in bringing pets back home safely.”

Upon receiving the news, Joanna and George, Tina’s owners, embarked on a journey from London to Hyndburn to be reunited with their furry friend.

The joy of their reunion was palpable, and they expressed their gratitude to everyone involved in bringing Tina back home.

The Kowalczyks reunited with their beloved dog, Tina.

“We are overwhelmed with happiness to have Tina back in our lives. We never gave up hope, but after so much time, we feared the worst.

“We are incredibly grateful to the kind person who found Tina, the Dog Warden for their swift action, and everyone who helped us during our search for Tina.

“I would urge all dog owners to ensure their dogs are microchipped.”