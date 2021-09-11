Dog stuck between wall and gate rescued by firefighters in Wrea Green
A dog that got wedged between a wall and a gate was freed by firefighters in Wrea Green.
Saturday, 11th September 2021, 9:17 am
Saturday, 11th September 2021, 9:18 am
One crew from Lytham rushed to a domestic property in Ribby Road to help the stranded pooch at around 10.40pm on September 9.
Firefighters used a small tool kit to release the dog.
They were in attendance for around 25 minutes.
