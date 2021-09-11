Dog stuck between wall and gate rescued by firefighters in Wrea Green

A dog that got wedged between a wall and a gate was freed by firefighters in Wrea Green.

By Sean Gleaves
Saturday, 11th September 2021, 9:17 am
Updated Saturday, 11th September 2021, 9:18 am

One crew from Lytham rushed to a domestic property in Ribby Road to help the stranded pooch at around 10.40pm on September 9.

Firefighters used a small tool kit to release the dog.

They were in attendance for around 25 minutes.

One crew from Lytham rushed to the scene in Ribby Road.

