Documents reveal new ride set to be installed at Pleasure Beach Resort in Blackpool - what we know so far
Documents listed on Companies House on Tuesday revealed the UK's most ride intensive park may soon be installing a large new flat attraction.
In an apparent loan agreement with NatWest bank, the document states the asset will be an “Intamin Gyro Swing located at Blackpool Pleasure Beach”.
It is currently unknown when the ride will open or where it will be located inside the park.
CEO Amanda Thompson OBE teased a new ride as the park kicked off its 2024 season, but no further information was released.
Pleasure Beach Resort were approached for comment regarding the latest development.
What is an Intamin Gyro Swing?
Intamin offers Gyro Swings in 32-seater (23-metre swing height) and 40-seater (42-metre swing height) variants.
This ride swings back and forth as the gondola spins, allowing thrillseekers to experience complete weightlessness when they reach the top.
Although it has the aesthetic of a thrill ride, Intamin’s Gyro Swing is regarded as one of the world’s most popular round rides.
Are there any other Gyro Swing’s in the country?
Drayton Manor’s Maelstrom is the only example of the Gyro Swing operating in the UK.
Opening in 2002, the ride is the smaller 23-metre swing variant, but remains highly regarded for its ride experience.
Who is Intamin?
Intamin was founded in 1967 by two brothers Reinhold and Robert Spieldiener and their very close friend Ali Saiko.
Over the following years, Intamin has become a well-known international brand within the amusement industry