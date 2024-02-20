Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

These are some of the phrases you need to know if you want to keep up with the latest dating vocabulary.

Language and dating apps are forever evolving, and the popularity of the social platforms such as TikTok means that new phrases are constantly being added to our vocabulary, especially when it comes to Gen Z dating.

Language and dating apps are forever evolving, and the popularity of the social platforms such as TikTok means that new phrases are constantly being added to our vocabulary, especially when it comes to Gen Z dating.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Translation experts at Localazy have revealed some of the most popular Gen Z dating slang phrases.

From being a “babygirl” to a having a “beige flag”, here are the puzzling Gen Z phrases and slang words being used in the current dating scene.

Babygirl: According to Urban Dictionary, babygirl is “a term used towards grown fictional men who have the fandom in a loving chokehold.” Jacob Elordi recently discussed the term on Saturday Night Live saying: 'Me? I'm babygirl?’

Pookie: Pookie is a nickname that you call your best friend or someone you really love. TikTok videos tagged with #pookie often include users referring to friends, partners, celebrities, or objects in an affectionate tone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beige Flag: Beige flag is the newest slang to take over from red flag. It’s described as something that's neither good nor bad but makes a person pause for a minute when it’s noticed and is usually something odd but wholesome.

Rizz: Rizz is defined as how successful someone is at attracting or flirting with due to their charismatic personality or silent charm.

Hard launch: A sudden and purposeful announcement of a romantic relationship, usually announced on social media with a post of their partner.

Soft launch: A soft launch is a subtle inclusion of the person you're dating into your online presence without fully revealing who it is, such as a picture of a leg or arm in a photo of a restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Benching: Benching is when someone is liked enough to keep seeing them but not enough to be in a serious relationship with them, so they are kept as a backup option while still dating around.

Situationship: A situationship is an undefined relationship, an intimate and/or sexual relationship where two people aren't single but are not dating either.

Jakub Dubec from Localazy commented: “Gen Z has developed its own unique dating lingo that reflects the ever-evolving landscape of dating, relationships and social media.