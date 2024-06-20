Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The National Lottery is urging Lancashire residents to check their tickets in a bid to find one lucky EuroMillions winner who is sitting on a ticket worth £196, 646.70.

The unclaimed winner from the EuroMillions draw on Tuesday, June 4, has still to check their ticket which was bought in Cumberland and claim their prize.

The person matched the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number in the draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The National Lottery is urging Lancashire residents to check their tickets in a bid to find one lucky EuroMillions winner who is sitting on a ticket worth £196, 646.70. | UGC

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winning EuroMillions numbers in the draw were 6, 7, 9, 14 and 43 and the Lucky Star numbers were 3 and 4.

The lucky ticket-holder now has until Sunday, December 1 2024 to claim their prize.

Read More Lancashire couple Richard and Debbie Nuttall revealed as winners of £61 million EuroMillions jackpot

Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to The National Lottery, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery said: “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a massive difference to somebody’s life.

“We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old EuroMillions tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.

“Do you live or work in this area, do you have family and friends there who you were visiting or were you just passing through?

“We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their winnings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket.