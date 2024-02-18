Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Burnley radio presenter and former I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here star Jordan North has posted a message on social media following his shock exit from BBC Radio, thanking his listeners and workmates.

On Saturday he broke his silence with his own post on X.

Jordan, 34, had worked at Radio 1 for 10 years, but his radio career stretches way back with stints at Blackpool Pleasure Beach's in-house radio station, Capital Manchester, and Lancashire radio station Rock FM. Posting on on X, he said: "I just wanted to take this opportunity to thank all my wonderful colleagues/talented producers at Radio 1 who many I consider to be friends for life and will miss greatly, you’ve all reached out to me over the past 24 hours and it really has meant a lot."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He thanked everyone he's worked with over the years, including his co-host Vick Hope, calling her his "partner in crime".

He also thanked his listeners, adding: "MOST IMPORTANTLY the biggest of thank yous to the fantastic listeners who have been really generous and always made me feel welcome, your kind words & messages have been so lovely, THANK YOU SO MUCH." He has not yet given a reason for his departure, or said where he would be going, but there are reports he is joining the Capital FM breakfast team.