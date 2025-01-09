Discover 35 of the best restaurants in Lancashire you need to try in 2025

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 9th Jan 2025, 20:00 GMT

Craving the best dining experiences in Lancashire?

Whether you're in the mood for a cosy bistro, a vibrant local eatery, or an unforgettable fine dining experience, we've got you covered.

From hidden gems to well-known favourites, each spot offers something unique, ensuring there's a perfect place for every occasion.

Browse our gallery below and discover where to dine in Lancashire this year!

1. Gochu

2. Jaffa

3. Gigi's

4. The Italian Orchard

