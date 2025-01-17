Discover 25 scenic parks in Lancashire for a relaxing weekend walk

3 . Williamson Park

Quernmore Road, Lancaster LA1 1UX | 4.7 out of 5 (5,353 Google reviews) | Home to the iconic Ashton Memorial and 54 acres of park and woodland, with spectacular views across Morecambe Bay to the Lake District fells. | "We have been here a few times and absolutely love it, as does our dog." | VisitLancaster