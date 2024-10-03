Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dad with severe epilepsy has been told his Progress Housing Group flat is putting his and his children's lives at risk.

Matthew Holyroyd, 33, suffers from a range of serious medical issues including tonic clonic seizures, which were diagnosed aged 26, and says his life has "fallen apart" since. He is unable to work as a painter and decorator and says the condition makes his day-to-day life “hell”. He also suffers from asthma, arthritis in both knees, has a spinal nerve injury and suffers from falls.

Three months ago, six paramedics were at his property for six hours while he had seven tonic clonic seizures were he colvulsed and stopped breathing. They were unable to remove him from his first floor flat in Evesham Avenue, Penwortham, due to the configuration of the staircase. Mr Holroyd says he has also fallen down the stairs and suffered head injuries while coming round from a fit.

He says he’s been battling South Ribble Borough Council and Progress Housing Group for two years for more suitable accomodation, and now a Lancashire County Council social worker has said the flat is putting him and his chidren’s lives at risk.

The door and staircase of the flat, where there is a sharp turn | submit

How did it start?

After finding himself homeless two years ago, Mr Holroyd and his two children - now aged eight and 12 - were temporarily put up in a one-bedroomed flat in Leyland, before a two-bedroom flat was found in Evesham Avenue, Kingsfold, by South Ribble Borough Council.

Mr Holroyd said he knew immediately that the first floor property owned by Progress Housing Group was unsuitable, but was told that if he refused it, he would no longer be eligible for help. He said: "I was told that if I didn't take the property I would be seen as refusing help, so I had no choice."

Ever since, he says he has been asking South Ribble Borough Council (SRBC) and Progress Housing Group for ground floor accomodation, something he says has fallen on deaf ears. In May, while assessing Mr Holroyd's equipment needs, a Lancashire County Council Social Care Support Officer noted how unsiutable his accomodation was, and in August issued a report stating he and his children's life could be put at risk.

The report states: “Mr Holroyd has epilepsy and experiences 'absent' seizures and/or tonic clonic seizures on a regular basis and is reliant on someone ringing 999 to request an ambulance as his epilepsy/tonic clonic seizures may require medical anention or hospitalisation. However, when the ambulance team arrive, they are physically unable to get Mr Holroyd out of the flat, on a stretcher, to transport him to hospital due to the configuration of the stairway. This potentially puts his life at risk as he is unable to access required treatment.

“The ambulance crew then have to remain with Mr Holroyd until he comes out of the seizure and ensure he is safe. As Mr Holroyd comes round from the seizure, he is unaware of where he is/what is happening to him and his immediate reaction is to lash out at those nearby as it can take a few minutes for things to make sense and that people are trying to help him, not hurt him. This potentially puts the ambulance crew at risk.

“In the event of an emergency with his health, or indeed the event of a fire, Mr Holroyd would be unable to leave his flat in a timely manner. In the event of an emergency relating to one of his children, Mr Holroyd would not be able to leave his flat in a timely manner and this potentially puts their lives at risk.”

The social worker has recommended, in her professional opinion, that accomodation with direct outside access would be in the best interest of Mr Holroyd and his children.

Mr Holroyd said the report has been sent to both SRBC and Progress Housing, but he's heard nothing back. He said: "Literally nothing's been done, it's unbelievable. I get so depressed about this, and that makes my epilespy worse."

Mr Holroyd lives in the upstairs flat of this property in Evesham Avenue, Kingsfold | google

What do Progress Housing Group say?

Tola Adesemowo, Acting Director, Housing Operations, Progress Housing Group, said: “We are sorry to hear about the issues that Mr Holroyd is experiencing. We appreciate this is a distressing situation. We work with each tenant on an individual basis and try to agree a suitable solution. We will liaise with Mr Holroyd to try to resolve the situation, and other partners, as required.”

South Ribble Borough Council

Jennifer Mullin, Director of Communities and Housing at South Ribble Borough Council said, “We are aware of this situation, and we have been supporting Mr Holroyd in relation to various issues since early 2022. South Ribble Borough Council is unable to take any action in relation to Mr Holroyd’s current accommodation dispute however have provided advice to him and are in liaison with Progress Housing Group about the matter.”