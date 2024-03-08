Devastated Lancashire mum who beat cancer twice told that this time it is terminal
Mum-of-three Sarah Jones, 49, of Fleetwood, has been told that without any treatment she will have probably have just two or three months to live.
Faced with the tough choice of having gruelling treatment but a chance to extend her life, or making the most of her time left, she has opted to fight and hopefully be around for longer.
She is due to have her next round of chemotherapy at Blackpool's Macmillan Windmill unit in the coming days, in a bid to slow the deadly blood cancer.
Family member Lisa Bailey has now started a GoFund Me campaign to help the Sarah and her loved ones through one of their toughest times.
Sarah is beuing supported by partner Mark, daughters Emily (25), Alex (23), Amelia (17) an her own mum Lesley.
Lisa, 48, also from Fleetwood, said: "Sarah has struggled with cancer over the past two years.
"She’s now been told it’s terminal and without any treatment she will only have a couple of months to live.
"This is absolutely heartbreaking for Sarah, her partner Mark and her daughters, Emily Alex and Amelia, and her own mum Lesley.
"Sarah is worried sick about leaving the girls behind without her to support them or financial support.
"They have one amazing, stepdad Mark and and amazing Nan, Lesley - but Sarah wants to make sure the girls are okay in every way possible before she leaves us.
"Sarah has not asked for help of anybody and has been through so much and deserves so much more.
"If anybody can help a tiny bit, this would be amazing - that's why I sent the page up.
"Sarah is terrified of everything and of everything that’s going to happen once she’s not around to look after those girls, which she always has done."
Lisa said that the news that the cancer was terminal was particular hard to take after Sarah had fought so hard twice already.
Sarah said of her struggle: "Today I had to tell my cancer team what my decision was going to be.
"Do I give up and enjoy the next few months I have with my family or do I try the intense treatment and fight?
"After the hardest weekend I've ever had I've chosen to keep fighting and gone with the treatment."
She added: "I'm so grateful to all those who have been there throughout my journey, it's meant the world to me."