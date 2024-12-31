Devastated family's plea to find pet ferret Buddy who escaped through a window in Durham Close, Leyland
11-month-old Buddy escaped through a window from Sharon Smith’s home of Durham Close in Leyland around 2.30am this morning.
Buddy, who is Sharon’s daughter’s ferret, may have travelled to Worden Park.
Sharon said: “My daughter’s ferret has escaped, please can anyone living Shawbrook Road, Durham Close, Suffolk Close, Cumberland Avenue and surrounding areas please look out for this boy appearing in their gardens/sheds etc.
“He is very friendly, my daughter is absolutely devastated, please message me if you see him, he may even have gone in to Worden Park or the fields off Shaw Brook.”
If anyone finds/think they have spotted Buddy, please can they drop a comment on the Lancashire Post/Chorley Guardian’s Facebook page.
