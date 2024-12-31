Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A heartbroken Leyland family are asking for the public’s help in finding their pet feret.

11-month-old Buddy escaped through a window from Sharon Smith’s home of Durham Close in Leyland around 2.30am this morning.

Have you seen Buddy? | UGC

Buddy, who is Sharon’s daughter’s ferret, may have travelled to Worden Park.

The area where Buddy went missing. | UGC

Sharon said: “My daughter’s ferret has escaped, please can anyone living Shawbrook Road, Durham Close, Suffolk Close, Cumberland Avenue and surrounding areas please look out for this boy appearing in their gardens/sheds etc.

“He is very friendly, my daughter is absolutely devastated, please message me if you see him, he may even have gone in to Worden Park or the fields off Shaw Brook.”

If anyone finds/think they have spotted Buddy, please can they drop a comment on the Lancashire Post/Chorley Guardian’s Facebook page.