Devastated family's plea to find pet ferret Buddy who escaped through a window in Durham Close, Leyland

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 31st Dec 2024, 09:57 GMT
Updated 31st Dec 2024, 09:59 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A heartbroken Leyland family are asking for the public’s help in finding their pet feret.

11-month-old Buddy escaped through a window from Sharon Smith’s home of Durham Close in Leyland around 2.30am this morning.

Have you seen Buddy? Have you seen Buddy?
Have you seen Buddy? | UGC

Buddy, who is Sharon’s daughter’s ferret, may have travelled to Worden Park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The area where Buddy went missing.The area where Buddy went missing.
The area where Buddy went missing. | UGC

Sharon said: “My daughter’s ferret has escaped, please can anyone living Shawbrook Road, Durham Close, Suffolk Close, Cumberland Avenue and surrounding areas please look out for this boy appearing in their gardens/sheds etc.

“He is very friendly, my daughter is absolutely devastated, please message me if you see him, he may even have gone in to Worden Park or the fields off Shaw Brook.”

If anyone finds/think they have spotted Buddy, please can they drop a comment on the Lancashire Post/Chorley Guardian’s Facebook page.

Related topics:LancashireLeyland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice