Little Dessert Shop, a popular dessert brand renowned for its viral sweet creations, has opened its first-ever ‘dark kitchen’ in the heart of Preston.

This new site in Church Street marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth strategy, a move into the growing dark kitchen sector that is designed to meet the rising demand for high-quality desserts via delivery and takeaway services.

Now fully operational, the Preston location serves customers exclusively through online platforms, including JustEat, Uber Eats, and Deliveroo. Dedicated to fulfilling takeaway and delivery orders, the kitchen offers a more flexible and efficient solution for sweet-toothed fans in the region.

Local customers can now shop for their best-selling ranges like the Dubai Drip collection, signature cookie doughs, birthday cakes, milkshakes, sharing platters and viral items such as the Loaded Kunafa Strawberries/Brownies.

Changing customer behaviour

The brand's entry into the dark kitchen market joins a wider vision to evolve with changing consumer behaviours and embrace the digital food economy. The delivery and takeaway market has seen significant growth in the last year with sales across the market rising 14.2 per cent while treat culture has also seen continued growth as Brits opt to splurge on smaller indulgences. The Preston store opening aims to meet these consumer demands while also expanding the brand's customer base across the UK.

"This launch marks an exciting step forward as Little Dessert Shop begins to strategically expand into the dark kitchen market," said Josh Allen, Marketing Manager. "We've seen a huge rise in demand for our products across the UK and this new model allows us to extend our reach, enhance brand accessibility, and fulfil consumer demand importantly. We're extremely excited to be launching into this new market and hope it marks just the start of an exciting move in Little Dessert Shop's growth especially in new markets."

This delivery-only model builds on the success of initiatives like Little Dessert Shop Postals, which has extended the brand's reach across the UK and demonstrated a strong appetite for accessible, at-home dessert experiences.