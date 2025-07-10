A ‘despicable’ Nelson paedophile who sexually a assaulted teenage girl, 14, while working as taxi driver has been jailed.

Wahid Riaz picked up the victim in his taxi from Centenary Way in Burnley shortly after midnight on July 23, 2023.

During the journey, the victim told Riaz she was only 14 years old, but he said she must be 16 or 17 and asked her if she had been with an Asian male.

The victim took videos throughout the journey and captured the conversation where she told him she was 14.

Riaz parked at the bottom of the victim’s street before telling her to hug him.

He then began to kiss the victim before engaging in sexual activity with her.

After dropping the victim off at her house, the court heard the victim went straight into the bathroom and vomited. She then got onto the sofa and cried herself to sleep.

In a statement to the court, the victim said: “Immediately after the incident, I had a deep feeling of being dirty.

“I had really long baths and showers, and I would scrub my body so much I would make it red. I was just trying to feel clean.

“This incident happened in summer, and I was really conscious about what I was wearing. I refused to wear shorts, skirts or crop tops.

“I was anxious and asked myself if my clothes were too revealing or if they showed too much skin, what might happen to me. As I blamed myself and what I wore that night.”

She continued: “I am aware of the jury's decision, and although I welcome this outcome, it doesn't take away the fact that he hasn't had any accountability for his actions.

“He is an older man, and he provides a not guilty account in court, and he cannot apologise for what he's done.”

Riaz, 52, of Causey Fott, Nelson, was jailed for five years and ordered to sign the Sex Offender’s Register for the rest of his life.

Det Chief Ryan Benson, who led the investigation, said: “Wahid Riaz is a despicable individual who has a sordid sexual interest in children. He used his position as a taxi driver to isolate and then engage in sexual activity with a vulnerable young girl.

“This offence has had a profound and ongoing impact on the victim and I want to praise her for the bravery she has shown in first of all reporting this to us and then giving evidence during pre-trial cross examination.

“Her bravery is a complete contrast to the cowardice Riaz has shown throughout this process, seeking to deny his criminal conduct despite the overwhelming evidence against him.

“While it’s not for me to comment on the sentence, I am pleased that Riaz has been held accountable for his despicable actions.”