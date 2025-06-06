The Government says that thousands of children from struggling households had been missing out on free school meals | (Image: National World/Getty/Adobe Stock)

New data published by the Department for Education has revealed the proportion and total number of children eligible for free school meals in Lancashire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the government’s announcement that any child in England whose parents receive Universal Credit will be able to claim free school meals from September 2026 onwards, data from January 2025 released by the Department for Education demonstrates how many children in each area of the country qualify.

To qualify for Universal Credit, a household’s income must currently be less than £7,400 annually, with the latest change set to include a further 500,000 pupils in the free school lunches scheme, according to the government.

The Food Foundation says it's concerning children are being served so much processed meat in school meals | (Image: National World/Getty)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result of the changes, some 44,194 children in Lancashire representing 24.8% of the population now qualify for free school meals.

Sir Keir Starmer’s government have said that the alternations to the qualifications for free school meals will save eligible families £500 a year and lift 100,000 children out of poverty - something the Prime Minister calls a ‘down payment’ on the future and on the government’s wider child poverty strategy.