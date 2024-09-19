The mother of the late James Bulger, Denise Fergus, was in Blackpool this evening to cheer on her husband, Stuart Fergus, as he and seven others climbed The Big One in aid of the James Bulger Memorial Trust.

The Big One stands 235ft above sea level so Stuart and the rest of the brave climbers had to climb a staggering 420 steps to get to the rollercoaster’s summit.

The event, organised by Blackpool resident Liam Halewood, an ambassador for the charity, and sponsored by Waterside Hotels, has already raised £1,000.

To find out more about the charity and to make a donation, visit https://forjames.org/donate/

Take a look below at eight pictures from the fundraising event - or maybe don’t if you’re scared of heights!

