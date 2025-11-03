Demonstrators turn out to support adult care amenity under review

Campaigners turned out to show support for a Fylde coast care home and day centre whose future has been cast into doubt.

On Saturday there was a demonstration outside Millbanke Care Home and Day Centre in Kirkham, one of a number of adult care facilities under review.

People of all ages turned up to gather around a huge banner in support of a petition to campaign for Millbanke to stay open.

Campaigners turned out to support Millbanke care home and day centre | Third party

Passing cars honked in support, before the demo moved into Kirkham town centre.

The gathering followed Lancashire County Counil’s decision to launch a public consultation to obtain views on the future of its in-house adult social care services.

The consultation is part of a move by County Hall Council Cabinet’s decision to initiate a strategic review of services for older people and adults with disabilities.

However, controversially the proposals have identified ten services which are being looked at for potential “reprovision” -a term used by the council which can directly mean replacement, being considered due to services deemed outdated and requiring significant investment to bring to a reasonable standard.

Amomg those feared to be at risk is Millbanks.

Campaigner Adam Brierley said: “I think Lancashore County Council has been surprised by the strength of feeling that has come out of this, in support of these day cenres and homes.

“They are a vital lifeline. One woman has told me her mum would lose her independence if the day centre here closed. People aee upset.

“We will keep going with this - and Kirkham is right behind us,”

Kirkham Town Council and Andrew Snowden MP launched the joint o nline petition calling on Lancashire County Council to keep Milbanke Care Home and Day Centre open.

The campaigners say: “Milbanke has been a trusted and much-loved part of the Kirkham community for generations, providing care, comfort, and support to local residents and their families.

“This petition gives local people the chance to show their support and ask for clear reassurance about Milbanke’s future.

“Please add your name below to show your support and help protect this valued local service.”

Cllr Graham Dalton, cabinet member for Adult Social Care, said: "We do understand that this is an unsettling time for residents, their families and staff at these sites while this review takes place. For that reason we have pledged to handle the process with compassion, respect, and transparency.

"I would also like to make it clear that no decisions have been made about the future of any of these services.”

To look at the petition, visit: tinyurl.com/SaveMilbanke