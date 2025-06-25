Demolition work resumes at Preston's historic St Joseph's Orphanage

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 25th Jun 2025, 14:39 BST

Demolition work has resumed at Preston's historic St Joseph's Orphanage in the city centre.

Work was halted for more than a month after concerns were raised about ‘unsafe work practices’ at the site in Mount Street, off Fishergate, including fears over asbestos.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) - the UK's national regulator for workplace health and safety - ordered all work be suspended to protect those working at the site. You can learn more about the reasons for the enforcement action here.

But work appears to have resumed this week. You can see the latest progress at the site in our pictures below...

PRESTON | St Joseph's Orphanage demolition

1. Demolition work has resumed on St Joseph's Orphanage on Mount Street in Preston

PRESTON | St Joseph's Orphanage demolition | National World Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

PRESTON | St Joseph's Orphanage demolition

2. Demolition work has resumed on St Joseph's Orphanage on Mount Street in Preston

PRESTON | St Joseph's Orphanage demolition | National World Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

PRESTON | St Joseph's Orphanage demolition

3. Demolition work has resumed on St Joseph's Orphanage on Mount Street in Preston

PRESTON | St Joseph's Orphanage demolition | National World Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

PRESTON | St Joseph's Orphanage demolition

4. Demolition work has resumed on St Joseph's Orphanage on Mount Street in Preston

PRESTON | St Joseph's Orphanage demolition | National World Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Related topics:Preston
