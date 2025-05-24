Delays on M6 as authorities deal with incident

Authorities are dealing with an incident on the M6.

It’s happened on M6 southbound between junctions J36 and J35 near Burton-in-Kendal.

There are currently delays of 30 minutes due to a vehicle fire.

