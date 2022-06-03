UKRAINE CRISIS: Big-hearted Lancashire people thanked for offering homes to refugees

Hundreds of people across the county have provided a lifeline to families and individuals from Ukraine through the UK Government's Homes for Ukraine scheme.

The Homes for Ukraine Scheme, which launched in March, encourages members of the public to offer rooms in their houses to families and individuals from Ukraine.

As of May 19, 445 Lancashire sponsors have been matched with 895 people via the scheme, with 337 having now arrived in the county.

Lancashire residents have been thanked for offering homes to refugees from Ukraine

Support is provided to sponsors and their guests from various organisations. Following their arrival in Lancashire, sponsors and their guests are provided with a Lancashire-specific Sponsors Handbook and a Guests Handbook.

The Integration Team is hosting a series of online webinars to help guests settle into their new lives. The county council is also working with district councils and community groups to develop a range of integration activities.

County Councillor Phillippa Williamson, leader of Lancashire County Council, has given her heartfelt thanks to residents for their generosity and kindness.

She said: "Lancashire has a proud history of helping others in their time of need.

"When the people of Lancashire were asked if they could help those suffering in Ukraine, thousands came forward without hesitation.

"Through this generosity and kindness, the Government has been able to find homes for hundreds of people who desperately need one.