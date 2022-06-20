Flags were raised at council buildings across the county to mark the start of Armed Forces Week.

Former High Sheriff Mrs Catherine Penny represented the Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire at a ceremony at County Hall in Preston.

"Once again, Armed Forces Day flags are being raised all across Lancashire to acknowledge the debt we all owe to our servicemen and women, and to our service veterans,” she said.

Armed Forces flag ceremony at Chorley (l-r): Coun Derek Forrest (Armed Forces Champion); Reverend David Whitehouse; Deputy Mayoress, Kim Lomax; Deputy Mayor, Coun Chris Lomax and Charles Hadcock, Deputy Lieutenant of Lancashire.

"This year has a particular poignancy as we commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the Falklands War.

"We owe a great deal to the bravery of these men and women, and we're proud to be able to recognise their dedication and service."

Flags were also raised at Preston Town Hall, South Ribble's Civic Centre and Chorley Town Hall (pictured).

The County Hall event was attended by LCC Chairman Coun Peter Britcliffe and Armed Forces and Veterans Champion, Alf Clempson, with Rev David Owens from Preston Minster and representatives from the Royal British Legion, Armed Forces Group and soldiers from Fulwood Barracks.

The flags show support and appreciation for the contribution made by servicemen and women past and present and for the wider Armed Forces community of families, veterans and cadets.

The raising of the Armed Forces Day flag marks the start of a week of celebrations, culminating on Saturday 25 June with the Armed Forces Day national event in Scarborough, as well as hundreds of smaller gatherings across the UK.