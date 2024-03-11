Decision on bid for £29m needed for Huncoat Garden Village expected by end of the month
The government will inform Hyndburn Council if their bid for £29.6million needed for the creation of Huncoat Garden Village is successful this month.
Hyndburn’s Full Council made a submission to Homes England’s Infrastructure Fund in order to help fund their ongoing regeneration project.
Having already secured around £60million, the added funding would see the project worth nearly £100m as the council aims to promote Huncoat as a location where people want to live, work and enjoy.
Hyndburn’s interim leader, Cllr Peter Britcliffe told the Full Council meeting on Thursday: “Securing this investment would be huge for Hyndburn, another £30million on top of the nearly £60million we have secured in the last year.
“People’s main complaint with new housing is that it doesn’t come with the relevant infrastructure.
“This funding would mean we have investment in roads and utilities to support more housing.
“New housing need not be a bad thing, providing housing for our young people and young families is vital so our area can prosper.”
Included in the development plans are proposals for more than 1,000 new homes as well as new infrastructure such as roads and utilities.
The council’s masterplan for the Village would benefit greatly from a government grant and would ensure that the project takes shape over the next 10 to 15 years at the edge of the existing Huncoat Village.
Affordable homes will be included in the plan as well as a local centre, highway improvements including a new road and additional school provisions.
There will also be sports pitches and play areas, cycle and pedestrian routes plus new and enhanced formal and informal open spaces.
Huncoat’s Labour councillor Dave Parkins said: “Despite all this promise of the decision being imminent Huncoat residents are still unsure of what is happening.
“I am unclear of the impact on the village when its come to congestion around Altham Lane.
“We await proper details rather these briefings and statements from the Conservatives.”