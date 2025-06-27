A decision has been made over tree felling plans at a Lancashire nudist centre.

Bosses at Lancashire Sun Society in Hazel Grove, off Sandy Lane, Rufford, asked West Lancashire Council for permission to remove a silver birch on site, which was protected by a Tree Protection Order. The request has been granted.

It is the latest in a long line of tree removals at the 10 acre woodland site, which has operated as a nudist camp for more than 30 years.

In February they were given permission to remove an oak, a rowan, a cherry tree and a birch. In December 2023 they were allowed to fell a sycamore and an oak, and just months before that, another oak. Many planning applications relating to removal of trees or the reduction of trees have been made, dating back to 2009, and many due to a danger posed to guests.

Lancashire Sun Club, Rufford | Google

The site features a hot tub, open air swimming pool, an eight-person sauna, two hard surfaced miniten courts, a seven-piste petanque court, a second small petanque court and a pool table, table tennis table and darts in the club house.

The society has a busy social calendar, with events including a fund-raising Great British Synchronised Skinny Dip, all-day petanque event with hot dogs, and a ‘Fun Boozy Race Night’ on July 26.