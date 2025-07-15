Hailed as one of the best food festivals in the UK by Conde Nast Traveller, Clitheroe Food Festival will return for 2025 on Saturday, August 9.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by Ribble Valley Borough Council and sponsored by The Compleat Food Group and Fort Vale, the festival is free to enter, an regularly atrracts more than 20,000 food lovers from across the UK.

The focus of the festival is on the finest food and drink producers in Ribble Valley and Lancashire but also offers food and drink from different parts of England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Festival takes over the town centre with the biggest street buffet of food and drink you’ve ever sampled. Local food producers are handpicked from across the county to set up market stalls in every available conceivable public space, to offer samples and sell their wares with demonstrations and food related activities and entertainment in the most unlikely venues.

The main town centre streets are completely cut off to traffic for the event with a park and ride service available for visitors arriving by car.

Over 25,000 food enthusiasts converged on Clitheroe for the town’s annual food festival that featured some of the region’s best food and drink from around 100 exhibitors. | Ribble Valley Borough Council

A spokesman said: “Expect glorious, quality Lancashire produce, the Ribble Valley’s superb and inspirational chefs, food-based activities for all the family and great music from the area. A huge array of wonderful foods, from meat from traditional Lancashire breeds and organic dairy produce including milk, cheese, yogurt and ice-cream, to handmade pies and pastries and a feast of fruit and vegetables packed with natural flavours.”