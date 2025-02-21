Darwen pensioner scammed out of £4k after 'callous' fraudsters trick him into handing over bank cards
The victim received a call on February 3 from someone pretending to be from his bank, claiming that his account had been compromised.
The scammer told him to place his bank cards into an envelope and wait for someone from the bank to collect them from his home.
It was only later that the victim discovered £4,000 had been stolen from his account.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We’re sure you’ll agree that this was an appalling crime committed against a vulnerable victim who thought he was helping with a fraud investigation and protecting his money.
“However, he was actually dealing with ruthless and heartless criminals who were engaging in a sophisticated scam.”
Officers shared key advice on how to avoid falling victim to similar scams.
How to Avoid a Scam
- Your bank or the police will never call asking for personal details such as PIN numbers, nor will they offer to pick up cards from your home.
- Register with a Telephone Preference Service to reduce unsolicited or marketing calls.
- If you're in doubt during a phone call, hang up immediately. Use a different phone or wait at least 20 minutes before contacting your bank, Action Fraud or the police. Fraudsters often leave the line open, so using another device is safest.
- Consider installing a call blocker, available through your phone company or apps.
- If you’re concerned about a call, talk to someone you trust.
- Report any suspicious contact to Action Fraud online or at 0300 123 2040, or contact the police on 101.