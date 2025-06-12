Darwen man, 19, wanted for breaching conditions of court bail
Tyler Dawson is approximately 5ft 7in tall and has brown short hair and blue eyes.
The 19-year-old has links to the Hodder Grove, Ribble Avenue and Birch Hall Avenue areas of Darwen.
He also has connections to Blackburn and Bury.
If you have any information about Tyler’s whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 0063 of June 4.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.