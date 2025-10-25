Plans have been launched for a ‘dark kitchen’ in Blackburn.

Mr Mubarak Sheth has applied for permission to change the use of Unit 1 Harwood Street, from office (class E), to a a dark kitchen including food preparation and cooking with no customer access and installation of extraction flue.

A dark kitchen is a food preparation area that is not open to the public, and soley exists for delivery or takeaway orders.

The proposed use of the site would be from 7am to 8pm every day of the week, with one full-time and three-part time jobs created. The name of the food outlet has not been given.

But already an official objection has been made, by the council’s own public health department. They highlight the authority’s Development Management Policy 01, which states: “The development of hot food takeaways, or of hybrid uses incorporating such uses, will not be permitted in wards where more than 10 per cent of year 6 pupils are classified as obese”.

The most recent round of data from the National Child Measurement Programme – Year 6 Prevalence of Obesity (incl. severe obesity) – for the 3 years 2021/22-2023/24 indicates that 24.8 per cent of children in Year 6 at school in Little Harwood & Whitebirk, where the premises is located, are classified obese. As such, officers claim the application is in direct contravention of the Local Plan and should be refused.

A decision will be made in coming weeks.

Unit 1, Harwood Street, Blackburn | Google

More East Lancashire planning applications verified this week:

- Installation of solar panels at the Thrive Building, Saint Wilfrids C of E Academy, Duckworth Street, Blackburn.

- Change of use from a dwelling (Class C3(a)) to Class C2 use, for the care of one child supported by two carers at 4 James Avenue, Great Harwood.

- Installation of high-voltage transformer, an open-air transformer, enclosed within a 2.4m galvanised palisade fence at Accrington and Rossendale College, Sandy Lane, Accrington.

- A single story extension to rear of property, with a flat roof (retrospective application) at 5 Buccleuch Street, Burnley.

- Change of use from a dwellinghouse (Use Class C3) to a Residential Care Home (Use Class C2) at 220 Gisburn Road, Barrowford

- Change of use of ground floor from Local community (Use Class F2) to Residential (Use Class C3), removal of external staircase and replacement of first floor door opening with window at Friends Meeting House, 21 Walverden Road, Brierfield.

- Demolition of existing building and the erection of four dwellings (Use Class C3) with associated landscaping at Slate Age (fence) Ltd, Fencegate, Fence.

Rossendale Borough Council’s planning portal is showing no results this week.

