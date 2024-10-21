Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dangerous rapist from Preston who sent a woman thousands of death threats after brutally raping her has been jailed.

Cameron Livesey was jailed for 18 years after a judge at Preston Crown Court deemed him to be dangerous on Friday.

The 24-year-old raped his victim and strangled her so hard she could not scream from help.

He later bombarded the woman with thousands of calls and texts, threatening to kill her and sending her images of weapons.

In one he wrote: “LOOK AT YA SHOULD'VE ABSOLUTELY SMASHED YOUR FACE ON [sic] SET U ON FIRE.”

In another he said: “IF POLICE EVER GET CALLED AM COMING YOUR HOUSE SMASHING IT THEN GETTING KILLED SIMPLE.”

Having also stalked his victim and waited outside her workplace, writing in another message: “I’M GOING TO HURT YOU WHEN YOU'RE ALONE.”

In an impact statement to the court, the victim said: “This whole case has caused me to be diagnosed with PTSD, depression and anxiety.

“I still have nightmares and flashbacks about what happened to me.”

Livesey, formerly of Rufus Street, Preston, but now of no fixed address, was found guilty of rape, sexual assault and strangulation during a trial earlier this year.

He had pleaded guilty to stalking at an earlier hearing.

Judge Robert Altham sentenced him to 14 years in prison and a further four-year extended licence period.