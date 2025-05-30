‘Dangerous’ man who raped woman in Euxton as she pleaded for him to stop jailed

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 30th May 2025, 17:15 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man who raped a woman in Euxton as she pleaded for him to stop has been jailed.

Daniel Robinson was found guilty of multiple counts of rape and sexual assault following the incident in 2024.

Robinson, 32, of no fixed address, was jailed for 22 years after appearing at Preston Crown Court on Thursday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Daniel Robinson has been jailed after raping a woman in EuxtonDaniel Robinson has been jailed after raping a woman in Euxton
Daniel Robinson has been jailed after raping a woman in Euxton | Lancashire Police

In a short excerpt from her impact statement, the victim said: “It’s been such a long time since I felt happiness, I just feel hurt and lost.

“I’m tired of being in survival mode daily just to get through each day.”

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Det Sgt Gem Lashley, of Lancashire Police’s Rape And Serious Sexual Offences team, said: “Firstly, I want to commend the victim for the incredible resilience, strength and bravery she has shown in reporting this to us, and throughout the court process.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Understandably, Robinson’s actions will have had a huge impact on her, but I hope she can now begin to move forward with her life knowing that Robinson has been brought to justice and is serving a significant custodial sentence for his crimes.

“Robinson’s crimes were abhorrent. When his victim told him to stop, he continued to rape her. He is a dangerous man, and I am pleased he has been brought to justice.

“If you have been a victim of any sexual offence, please come forward. We will listen to what you have to say, we will carry out a thorough investigation, and we will do all we can to put the person responsible before the courts.”

If you or somebody you know has been the victim of a sexual offence, report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/ or call 101.

Always call 999 if a crime is in progress.

Related topics:LancashireLancashire PolicePoliceChorley
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice