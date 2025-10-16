A dangerous Lancashire paedophile raped a girl, 12, in the back of his BMW after grooming her on Snapchat.

Aqueel Hussain told the victim he was 19 and arranged to meet her at the Asda supermarket on Corporation Street, Colne, on November 28, 2024.

Police said the victim had gone to the shopping centre with a friend, who later had to leave.

Hussain, who had never met either of them before, offered to book and pay for the friend’s taxi through an online app.

CCTV footage later showed Hussain accompanying the victim - who was still wearing her school uniform – into Asda where he bought her a phone charger.

After leaving the store, he invited the teenager into his white BMW.

Officers said Hussain then drove to a secluded area of the car park, where he got into the back of the vehicle and told the victim he would give her £100 if she joined him.

Hussain then proceeded to rape her.

The matter was reported to police after the victim began to get bullied at school as a direct result of the incident.

In an impact statement to the court, the victim’s mum said: “Being a parent doesn’t come with instructions. I was prepared for tantrums, arguments, and a bit of sass when my daughter started high school, but no phone call from her Head of Year or parenting book could ever have prepared me for the police standing in my kitchen putting my daughter’s school uniform into evidence bags.

“Everything unfolded in slow motion. Wondering how did this happen? How did we get here?

“My daughter’s social life quickly deteriorated, and at school she became a target once more as students had found out. We decided it was best to pull her from public education temporarily.”

Police visited a property in Blackburn and although Hussain was not present, officers discovered the same distinctive trousers he had worn in CCTV footage from the day of the alleged rape, stored in a locked bedroom.

While en route to a second property linked to Hussain, officers spotted his white BMW.

After a brief pursuit, the vehicle was stopped, and Hussain was arrested on suspicion of rape.

At the time of his arrest, he was wearing the same jumper and jacket captured on CCTV during the incident.

Hussain, formerly of Irene Place, Blackburn, but now of no fixed address, was charged with rape and meeting a girl under 16 years of age following grooming.

The 33-year-old was found guilty following a trial at Preston Crown Court earlier this year.

He returned to the same court yesterday where he was jailed for 15 years and given an extended licence period of 12 months.

The judge also deemed him a dangerous offender.

Hussain was also made subject of an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention order and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life.

The victim’s mother added: “As the months went by and the Exploitation Team helped her, she regained some confidence to go out and see friends. We were all so proud of her for making what would be small steps in the average person’s day-to-day life but a massive step in my daughter’s life.

“It felt like we were getting our vibrant, chatty, wild, full-of-life daughter back. Until we got to June and my daughter spent five days in hospital recovering from an overdose.

“Since June, my daughter has made positive baby steps towards a brighter future, returning to education part-time.

“The impact that has had on our family has been tremendous. But my daughter is the strongest, bravest person I know. Thanks to her courage, nobody else will hopefully have to suffer because of this man’s actions. I could not be any more proud of her.”

Det Chief Kiren Shah, of Lancashire Police’s East Child Protection Team, said: “Hussain is a dangerous pervert with an depraved sexual interest in female children.

“I want to praise the victim for the immense bravery she has shown throughout this process.

“The significant impact this offending has had and continues to have on her life – and that of her family – is profound.

“I hope the punishment handed down to Hussain will assist her in continuing to rebuild her life.”

If you or someone you know has been the victim of a sexual offence report it online via https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/ or call 101.