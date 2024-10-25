Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two brothers have been jailed after raping and sexually assaulting a number of children in Lancashire.

The offences took place mainly in Preston between 2009 and 2013 and involved seven victims – boys and girls - who were all under 13 years old.

Jordan Wright and Kert Birtwistle were jailed on Friday at Preston Crown Court.

Jordan Wright was sentenced to 16 years and two months in prison | Lancashire Police

Wright, 30, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to 18 charges including rape and sexual assault.

He was sentenced to 16 years and two months in prison.

Birtwistle, 29, of Bright Street, Blackpool, was found guilty of 14 counts including rape and sexual assault.

He was jailed for 12 years.

Kert Birtwistle was jailed for 12 years | Lancashire Police

Det Sgt Rachel Benn, of the South Exploitation Team, said: “First and foremost I would like to commend the victims in this case for having the courage to come forward and speak up about what happened to them.

“Without their bravery we would never have been able to secure these convictions and sentences against two very clearly dangerous offenders and I hope they feel some sense that justice has been done.

“I hope that the sentences handed down by the court gives others who may have suffered similar ordeals the courage to come forward and speak up in the knowledge that we will investigate sensitively and professionally.”